TOKYO Aug 14 Japan forward Shinji Kagawa
believes his pre-season move to Manchester United will make him
a better player as he was mobbed on arrival for Wednesday's
friendly against Venezuela.
'Kagawa fever' hit the northern city of Sapporo as the
23-year-old swept through the airport lobby, fans and television
cameras jostling to get near the Japan playmaker.
Asian champions Japan face Venezuela as part of their
preparations for the Sept. 11 World Cup qualifier against Iraq
with tickets for the game at Sapporo Dome already sold out.
Kagawa's every move has been documented by the Japanese
media since his 17 million euro ($21.01 million) transfer from
Borussia Dortmund to United in June.
"The level is very high (at United)," Kagawa, who has
impressed during the side's pre-season games, told Tuesday's
Nikkan Sports newspaper.
"You're playing everyday in an environment which spurs you
on," said Kagawa, who has quickly formed a good understanding
with England striker Wayne Rooney.
"I'm enjoying life off the pitch too," he added. "Physically
I have no problems and I'm looking forward to putting in a good
performance for Japan."
Japan overpowered Oman 3-0 and Jordan 6-0 at home before
being held 1-1 in Australia in June in their first three games
in the final round of Asian 2014 World Cup qualifiers.
