TOKYO, Sept 3 Former Japan international Kazuyoshi Miura is set to finally play in a World Cup at the ripe old age of 45, albeit in the futsal version.

The J-League's oldest ever player has been invited to represent Japan at the tournament in Thailand in November, the Japan Football Association (JFA) said on Monday.

Miura, dubbed "King Kazu in Japan, was axed from the national side by former coach Takeshi Okada before the country's first World Cup appearance in 1998, sparking national debate.

JFA chairman Kuniya Daini told local media: "I have heard he's keen to play. It just depends on his condition and on his team."

Miura, who blazed a trail for Japanese players when he joined Italy's Genoa in 1994, currently plays for Yokohama FC in the J-League's second division.

Japan are the Asian champions in futsal, as well as holders of soccer's Asian Cup. (Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Martyn Herman)