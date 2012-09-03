TOKYO, Sept 3 Former Japan international
Kazuyoshi Miura is set to finally play in a World Cup at the
ripe old age of 45, albeit in the futsal version.
The J-League's oldest ever player has been invited to
represent Japan at the tournament in Thailand in November, the
Japan Football Association (JFA) said on Monday.
Miura, dubbed "King Kazu in Japan, was axed from the
national side by former coach Takeshi Okada before the country's
first World Cup appearance in 1998, sparking national debate.
JFA chairman Kuniya Daini told local media: "I have heard
he's keen to play. It just depends on his condition and on his
team."
Miura, who blazed a trail for Japanese players when he
joined Italy's Genoa in 1994, currently plays for Yokohama FC in
the J-League's second division.
Japan are the Asian champions in futsal, as well as holders
of soccer's Asian Cup.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Martyn Herman)