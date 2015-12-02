Dec 2 Sho Sasaki and Yoshifumi Kashiwa struck in injury time to help Sanfrecce Hiroshima prevail in a five-goal thriller against defending champions Gamba Osaka in the first leg of the J-League final on Wednesday.

Shun Nagasawa put hosts Osaka ahead on the hour mark before Douglas nodded home the equaliser in the 80th minute.

Osaka soon surged ahead again with Yasuyuki Konno finding the target from the edge of the box before Hiroshima staged a brilliant comeback for a 3-2 win that put them in the box seat ahead of Saturday's second leg at Edion Stadium.

Sasaki hauled Hiroshima back into the contest in the first minute of the added time, heading in the equaliser from a free-kick.

Kashiwa then broke Osaka fans' hearts, drilling it home after Douglas had fumbled with his kick.

Two-time champions Hiroshima qualified for the final after topping the points table after the two stages in a new format, while Osaka beat Urawa Reds in the playoff semi-final to progress to the summit clash. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)