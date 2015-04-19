April 19 Urawa Reds reclaimed the sole lead in the J-League first division table after coming from a goal behind to beat Yokohama F Marinos 2-1 at home on Saturday.

FC Tokyo succumbed to a 2-1 home defeat against two-time champions Sanfrecce Hiroshima to tumble off the top spot they shared with Urawa.

For Tokyo, Chelsea target Yoshinori Muto struck his fifth goal of the season but Kosei Shibasaki and Takuma Asano scored to fire Hiroshima to their third win of the season.

At Saitama Stadium, Sho Ito put Yokohama ahead in the 34th minute but Urawa equalised through Yuki Muto, who scored after his first attempt came off the post, and went on to maintain their unbeaten run this season.

Tsukasa Umesaki headed the winner on the stroke of halftime after Yokohama goalkeeper had stopped Zlatan Ljubijankic's shot and Takahiro Sekine pounced on the loose ball to set up Umesaki.

Urawa now lead with 14 points from six games, one ahead of Gamba Osaka who beat Shonan Bellmare 2-0 after Takashi Usami and Yasuhito Endo found the net. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)