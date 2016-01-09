TOKYO Jan 9 Gamba Osaka's Brazilian striker Patric has set his sights on applying for Japanese citizenship with a long-term goal of forcing his way into the national side at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 28-year-old joined the club in July 2014 and played a pivotal role in Gamba's domestic treble triumph that season.

Brazilian-born players such as Marcus Tulio Tanaka, Alessandro Santos, Wagner Lopes and Ruy Ramos had already taken up Japanese citizenship, and following their path would help him realise his dream of playing at the World Cup, Patric said.

"If I stay in Japan for two more years then I can apply for Japanese citizenship," Patric, who arrived in Japan in 2013 when he was signed by Kawasaki Frontale, was quoted as saying in a Kyodo News report on Saturday.

"It is difficult to find a player in my position (as a striker) with the attributes that I have.

"If I can maintain my form, breaking into the national team would only be a matter of time." (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)