Soccer-One dead after fans clash in Rio de Janeiro
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 13 A soccer fan was killed and several others injured after violence erupted in Rio de Janeiro before Sunday's Botafogo-Flamengo match, Brazilian news reports said.
TOKYO Jan 14 Japan's Nagoya Grampus could soon have the switch pulled on their sponsorship tie-up with Chubu Electric Power Co. due to cost-cutting measures, local media reported on Saturday.
The Toyota-backed J-League club could lose a sizeable portion of its income after the Japanese government requested Chubu halt operations at its Hamaoka nuclear plant following last March's deadly earthquake and tsunami.
Neither Nagoya nor Chubu, who are staring at a loss of 110 billion yen since the disaster, were available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
However, Chubu's proposed pullout from their sponsorship deal with Granmpus comes after the utility serving central Japan, including Nagoya, devised a plan to reduce costs by 130 billion yen by March, following the plant's suspension.
Japan's third-biggest power firm shut its sole nuclear power plant in Hamaoka, 120 miles southwest of Tokyo, last May.
Local media reported that the company, which has sponsored Nagoya Grampus since 2008, has yet to formalise its pullout but confirmed it as an option for cutting its business costs.
Last year's 9.0 magntitude earthquake in northeast Japan and the giant tsunami which followed destroyed a power plant north of Tokyo, triggering a nuclear meltdown.
The disaster left 16,000 confirmed dead with 4,000 still missing while power blackout and fears over radiation wrought havoc to Japanese business, including sport, with major events cancelled and teams going bankrupt as a result.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Peter Rutherford. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Double-click on the newslinks: for more soccer stories
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 13 A soccer fan was killed and several others injured after violence erupted in Rio de Janeiro before Sunday's Botafogo-Flamengo match, Brazilian news reports said.
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, February 12 Atletico Nacional 3 Rionegro Aguilas 0 Jaguares 0 La Equidad 2 Millonarios 3 Bucaramanga 0 Once Caldas 0 Deportivo Cali 2 Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila
PARIS, Feb 13 Paris St Germain will be well-equipped to renew battle with Barcelona in their Champions League round of 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday after key midfielder Marco Verratti made a well-timed return to the team.