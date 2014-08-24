UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Aug 24 Yokohama F Marinos could face J.League sanctions over allegations of fan racism after a supporter was seen on television waving a banana at Kawasaki Frontale's Brazilian striker Renato during a 2-0 home win on Saturday.
The Marinos banned the supporter indefinitely after club officials identified the teenager from the footage and questioned him following the match at Mitsuzawa Stadium.
J.League chairman Mitsuru Murai was expected to meet Yokohama F Marinos president Akira Kaetsu on Monday over the incident, the Kyodo news agency reported.
"It's unforgivable," Kaetsu was quoted as saying in the report. "We will not tolerate any acts of discrimination."
The J.League was yet to comment on the incident.
In March, the J.League ordered Urawa Red Diamonds to play a home match behind closed doors when a banner daubed with the words 'Japanese Only' was displayed by one of their fans in the fixture against Sagan Tosu. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)
