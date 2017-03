Aug 29 Japan's Yokohama Marinos club have been slapped with a 5 million yen ($48,179) fine after a fan made a racist gesture during last Saturday's match against Kawasaki Frontale at their Mitsuzawa Stadium, local media reported on Friday.

A Marinos supporter was seen on television waving a banana at Kawasaki's Brazilian striker Renato during the 2-0 home win and the teenager was subsequently identified and banned indefinitely by the red-faced club.

In March, the J.League ordered Urawa Red Diamonds to play a home match behind closed doors after a banner daubed with the words 'Japanese Only' was displayed by one of the club's fans in the fixture against Sagan Tosu.

(1 US dollar = 103.78 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Nick Mulvenney)