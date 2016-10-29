UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship Second Stage matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 FC Tokyo 1 Vegalta Sendai 0 Gamba Osaka 3 Albirex Niigata 1 Jubilo Iwata 0 Urawa Reds 1 Kashima Antlers 0 Kawasaki Frontale 1 Kashiwa Reysol 1 Omiya Ardija 2 Sagan Tosu 2 Yokohama F-Marinos 2 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 4 Avispa Fukuoka 1 Shonan Bellmare 1 Ventforet Kofu 0 Vissel Kobe 3 Nagoya Grampus Eight 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Urawa Reds 16 13 1 2 34 11 40 ------------------------- 2 Kawasaki Frontale 16 11 1 4 33 21 34 3 Vissel Kobe 16 10 2 4 32 18 32 4 Gamba Osaka 16 9 4 3 28 20 31 5 Omiya Ardija 16 8 6 2 24 17 30 6 Yokohama F-Marinos 16 7 7 2 31 18 28 7 Kashiwa Reysol 16 8 3 5 28 23 27 8 Sagan Tosu 16 7 5 4 25 22 26 9 FC Tokyo 16 8 2 6 22 21 26 10 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 16 7 2 7 25 22 23 11 Kashima Antlers 16 6 2 8 24 23 20 12 Vegalta Sendai 16 6 2 8 19 22 20 13 Ventforet Kofu 16 4 4 8 14 26 16 14 Nagoya Grampus Eight 16 3 4 9 13 26 13 15 Albirex Niigata 16 4 0 12 14 23 12 16 Jubilo Iwata 16 1 7 8 15 27 10 17 Shonan Bellmare 16 2 2 12 9 28 8 18 Avispa Fukuoka 16 2 2 12 15 37 8 1: Championship play-off
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.