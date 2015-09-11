Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship Second Stage matches on Friday
Friday, September 11
Urawa Reds 1 Kashiwa Reysol 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Kashima Antlers 9 7 1 1 18 8 22
2 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 9 7 0 2 25 10 21
-------------------------
3 Kashiwa Reysol 10 6 1 3 14 9 19
4 Urawa Reds 10 5 2 3 12 12 17
5 FC Tokyo 9 4 3 2 11 8 15
6 Gamba Osaka 9 4 3 2 14 12 15
7 Yokohama F-Marinos 9 4 2 3 15 9 14
8 Shonan Bellmare 9 4 2 3 11 9 14
9 Nagoya Grampus Eight 9 4 2 3 14 15 14
10 Vissel Kobe 9 4 1 4 18 12 13
11 Kawasaki Frontale 9 3 2 4 11 12 11
12 Albirex Niigata 9 3 2 4 12 14 11
13 Ventforet Kofu 9 2 3 4 7 9 9
14 Sagan Tosu 9 2 3 4 11 19 9
15 Shimizu S-Pulse 9 1 4 4 9 16 7
16 Matsumoto Yamaga 8 2 0 6 6 17 6
17 Vegalta Sendai 9 1 1 7 11 18 4
18 Montedio Yamagata 8 0 4 4 3 13 4
1-2: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 12
Kashima Antlers v Gamba Osaka (0930)
Nagoya Grampus Eight v Vegalta Sendai (0930)
Ventforet Kofu v Kawasaki Frontale (0930)
Albirex Niigata v Yokohama F-Marinos (1000)
FC Tokyo v Vissel Kobe (1000)
Montedio Yamagata v Sanfrecce Hiroshima (1000)
Sagan Tosu v Shimizu S-Pulse (1000)
Shonan Bellmare v Matsumoto Yamaga (1000)