Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship Second Stage matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 12
Albirex Niigata 1 Yokohama F-Marinos 1
FC Tokyo 3 Vissel Kobe 0
Kashima Antlers 1 Gamba Osaka 2
Montedio Yamagata 1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 3
Nagoya Grampus Eight 0 Vegalta Sendai 1
Sagan Tosu 0 Shimizu S-Pulse 0
Shonan Bellmare 1 Matsumoto Yamaga 1
Ventforet Kofu 1 Kawasaki Frontale 3
Friday, September 11
Urawa Reds 1 Kashiwa Reysol 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 10 8 0 2 28 11 24
2 Kashima Antlers 10 7 1 2 19 10 22
-------------------------
3 Kashiwa Reysol 10 6 1 3 14 9 19
4 FC Tokyo 10 5 3 2 14 8 18
5 Gamba Osaka 10 5 3 2 16 13 18
6 Urawa Reds 10 5 2 3 12 12 17
7 Yokohama F-Marinos 10 4 3 3 16 10 15
8 Shonan Bellmare 10 4 3 3 12 10 15
9 Kawasaki Frontale 10 4 2 4 14 13 14
10 Nagoya Grampus Eight 10 4 2 4 14 16 14
11 Vissel Kobe 10 4 1 5 18 15 13
12 Albirex Niigata 10 3 3 4 13 15 12
13 Sagan Tosu 10 2 4 4 11 19 10
14 Ventforet Kofu 10 2 3 5 8 12 9
15 Shimizu S-Pulse 10 1 5 4 9 16 8
16 Vegalta Sendai 10 2 1 7 12 18 7
17 Matsumoto Yamaga 9 2 1 6 7 18 7
18 Montedio Yamagata 9 0 4 5 4 16 4
1-2: Championship play-off