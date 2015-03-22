Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Albirex Niigata 3 Kashiwa Reysol 2 Montedio Yamagata 1 Kawasaki Frontale 0 Nagoya Grampus Eight 1 Kashima Antlers 1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 0 Urawa Reds 0 Shimizu S-Pulse 0 Matsumoto Yamaga 1 Shonan Bellmare 0 Vegalta Sendai 0 Ventforet Kofu 0 Gamba Osaka 2 Vissel Kobe 0 FC Tokyo 2 Yokohama F-Marinos 1 Sagan Tosu 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 1 Urawa Reds 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 ------------------------- 3 Sagan Tosu 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 4 FC Tokyo 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 5 Vegalta Sendai 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 6 Kawasaki Frontale 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 7 Gamba Osaka 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 8 Shimizu S-Pulse 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 9 Matsumoto Yamaga 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 10 Albirex Niigata 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 10 Kashiwa Reysol 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 12 Shonan Bellmare 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 13 Yokohama F-Marinos 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 14 Montedio Yamagata 3 1 0 2 1 3 3 15 Ventforet Kofu 3 1 0 2 1 4 3 16 Nagoya Grampus Eight 3 0 2 1 4 5 2 17 Kashima Antlers 3 0 1 2 3 6 1 18 Vissel Kobe 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 1-2: Championship play-off
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.