April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship First Stage matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 29
Albirex Niigata 0 FC Tokyo 1
Gamba Osaka 1 Matsumoto Yamaga 0
Kawasaki Frontale 1 Kashiwa Reysol 4
Shimizu S-Pulse 3 Montedio Yamagata 3
Shonan Bellmare 4 Sagan Tosu 2
Vegalta Sendai 1 Kashima Antlers 2
Ventforet Kofu 0 Urawa Reds 2
Vissel Kobe 0 Nagoya Grampus Eight 1
Yokohama F-Marinos 1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Urawa Reds 8 6 2 0 12 4 20
2 Gamba Osaka 8 6 1 1 15 7 19
-------------------------
3 FC Tokyo 8 5 2 1 9 4 17
4 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 8 5 1 2 10 6 16
5 Kawasaki Frontale 8 4 2 2 17 12 14
6 Sagan Tosu 8 4 1 3 11 10 13
7 Kashiwa Reysol 8 3 2 3 14 12 11
8 Kashima Antlers 8 3 2 3 13 12 11
9 Nagoya Grampus Eight 8 3 2 3 12 11 11
10 Vissel Kobe 8 3 2 3 11 10 11
11 Yokohama F-Marinos 8 3 2 3 10 9 11
12 Shonan Bellmare 8 3 1 4 9 13 10
13 Vegalta Sendai 8 2 3 3 9 9 9
14 Matsumoto Yamaga 8 2 2 4 7 10 8
15 Albirex Niigata 8 1 3 4 9 14 6
16 Shimizu S-Pulse 8 1 2 5 10 15 5
17 Montedio Yamagata 8 1 2 5 5 10 5
18 Ventforet Kofu 8 1 0 7 2 17 3
1-2: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 2
Nagoya Grampus Eight v Shonan Bellmare (0400)
Montedio Yamagata v Yokohama F-Marinos (0500)
Urawa Reds v Gamba Osaka (0500)
Kashima Antlers v Ventforet Kofu (0600)
FC Tokyo v Kawasaki Frontale (0700)
Kashiwa Reysol v Shimizu S-Pulse (0700)
Sanfrecce Hiroshima v Vegalta Sendai (0700)
Matsumoto Yamaga v Albirex Niigata (0930)
Sagan Tosu v Vissel Kobe (1000)