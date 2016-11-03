Nov 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship Second Stage matches on Thursday
Thursday, November 3
Albirex Niigata 0 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1
Avispa Fukuoka 0 Kashiwa Reysol 4
Kashima Antlers 0 Vissel Kobe 1
Kawasaki Frontale 2 Gamba Osaka 3
Nagoya Grampus Eight 1 Shonan Bellmare 3
Omiya Ardija 0 FC Tokyo 1
Urawa Reds 1 Yokohama F-Marinos 1
Vegalta Sendai 0 Jubilo Iwata 1
Ventforet Kofu 0 Sagan Tosu 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Urawa Reds 17 13 2 2 35 12 41
-------------------------
2 Vissel Kobe 17 11 2 4 33 18 35
3 Kawasaki Frontale 17 11 1 5 35 24 34
4 Gamba Osaka 17 10 4 3 31 22 34
5 Kashiwa Reysol 17 9 3 5 32 23 30
6 Omiya Ardija 17 8 6 3 24 18 30
7 Yokohama F-Marinos 17 7 8 2 32 19 29
8 Sagan Tosu 17 8 5 4 26 22 29
9 FC Tokyo 17 9 2 6 23 21 29
10 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 17 8 2 7 26 22 26
11 Kashima Antlers 17 6 2 9 24 24 20
12 Vegalta Sendai 17 6 2 9 19 23 20
13 Ventforet Kofu 17 4 4 9 14 27 16
14 Jubilo Iwata 17 2 7 8 16 27 13
15 Nagoya Grampus Eight 17 3 4 10 14 29 13
16 Albirex Niigata 17 4 0 13 14 24 12
17 Shonan Bellmare 17 3 2 12 12 29 11
18 Avispa Fukuoka 17 2 2 13 15 41 8
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 6
