Soccer-Forward Jese joins Las Palmas on loan from PSG
MADRID, Jan 31 Paris St Germain forward Jese Rodriguez has taken a substantial pay cut to join his home club Las Palmas on loan for the rest of the season.
July 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship Second Stage matches on Wednesday Wednesday, July 13 Avispa Fukuoka 2 FC Tokyo 1 Kashima Antlers 3 Nagoya Grampus Eight 0 Kashiwa Reysol 3 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 3 Kawasaki Frontale 3 Albirex Niigata 2 Omiya Ardija 0 Gamba Osaka 0 Shonan Bellmare 0 Sagan Tosu 2 Vegalta Sendai 0 Urawa Reds 1 Ventforet Kofu 0 Jubilo Iwata 0 Yokohama F-Marinos 3 Vissel Kobe 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Kawasaki Frontale 3 3 0 0 9 2 9 1 Yokohama F-Marinos 3 3 0 0 9 2 9 ------------------------- 3 Urawa Reds 3 3 0 0 5 1 9 4 Gamba Osaka 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 5 Sagan Tosu 3 2 1 0 7 4 7 6 Kashima Antlers 3 2 0 1 8 5 6 7 Omiya Ardija 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 8 Vissel Kobe 3 1 1 1 7 5 4 9 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 3 1 1 1 8 7 4 10 Kashiwa Reysol 3 1 1 1 4 5 4 11 FC Tokyo 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 12 Avispa Fukuoka 3 1 0 2 3 6 3 13 Shonan Bellmare 3 1 0 2 1 5 3 14 Jubilo Iwata 3 0 2 1 1 4 2 15 Ventforet Kofu 3 0 1 2 0 4 1 16 Albirex Niigata 3 0 0 3 2 5 0 17 Vegalta Sendai 3 0 0 3 1 7 0 18 Nagoya Grampus Eight 3 0 0 3 0 7 0 1-2: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 17 Ventforet Kofu v Kashima Antlers (0900) Vissel Kobe v Shonan Bellmare (0900) Jubilo Iwata v Kawasaki Frontale (0930) Albirex Niigata v Vegalta Sendai (1000) FC Tokyo v Kashiwa Reysol (1000) Gamba Osaka v Avispa Fukuoka (1000) Sagan Tosu v Nagoya Grampus Eight (1000) Sanfrecce Hiroshima v Yokohama F-Marinos (1000) Urawa Reds v Omiya Ardija (1000)
MADRID, Jan 31 Video referees are expected to be used in Spanish soccer by the 2018-19 season when they are fully approved by FIFA, La Liga president Javier Tebas has said.
Jan 31 Alexandre Pato has become the latest high-profile player to move to China with the Brazilian striker joining Tianjin Quanjian for the new Super League (CSL) season.