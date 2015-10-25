Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship Second Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, October 25 Vegalta Sendai 1 Gamba Osaka 3 Saturday, October 24 FC Tokyo 3 Urawa Reds 4 Kawasaki Frontale 0 Yokohama F-Marinos 1 Matsumoto Yamaga 1 Sagan Tosu 2 Nagoya Grampus Eight 4 Albirex Niigata 2 Shimizu S-Pulse 0 Kashiwa Reysol 3 Shonan Bellmare 2 Kashima Antlers 1 Ventforet Kofu 0 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2 Vissel Kobe 3 Montedio Yamagata 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 15 11 1 3 37 14 34 2 Kashima Antlers 15 10 1 4 27 16 31 ------------------------- 3 Yokohama F-Marinos 15 8 4 3 24 13 28 4 Gamba Osaka 15 8 4 3 28 22 28 5 Urawa Reds 15 8 3 4 24 20 27 6 Kashiwa Reysol 15 8 2 5 23 16 26 7 FC Tokyo 15 7 3 5 20 15 24 8 Kawasaki Frontale 15 7 2 6 28 21 23 9 Shonan Bellmare 15 6 5 4 18 15 23 10 Nagoya Grampus Eight 15 6 3 6 22 27 21 11 Albirex Niigata 15 5 4 6 20 22 19 12 Vissel Kobe 15 5 1 9 23 24 16 13 Ventforet Kofu 15 4 4 7 10 15 16 14 Sagan Tosu 15 3 7 5 14 22 16 15 Vegalta Sendai 15 3 3 9 17 26 12 16 Matsumoto Yamaga 15 3 3 9 12 26 12 17 Montedio Yamagata 15 1 7 7 9 23 10 18 Shimizu S-Pulse 15 1 5 9 11 30 8 1-2: Championship play-off