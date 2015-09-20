Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship Second Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 20
Kashiwa Reysol 0 Montedio Yamagata 0
Matsumoto Yamaga 1 Gamba Osaka 1
Saturday, September 19
Kawasaki Frontale 6 Nagoya Grampus Eight 1
Sanfrecce Hiroshima 0 Sagan Tosu 0
Shimizu S-Pulse 1 Urawa Reds 4
Vegalta Sendai 1 Shonan Bellmare 1
Ventforet Kofu 0 Kashima Antlers 1
Vissel Kobe 1 Albirex Niigata 2
Yokohama F-Marinos 1 FC Tokyo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 11 8 1 2 28 11 25
2 Kashima Antlers 11 8 1 2 20 10 25
-------------------------
3 Kashiwa Reysol 11 6 2 3 14 9 20
4 Urawa Reds 11 6 2 3 16 13 20
5 Gamba Osaka 11 5 4 2 17 14 19
6 Yokohama F-Marinos 11 5 3 3 17 10 18
7 FC Tokyo 11 5 3 3 14 9 18
8 Kawasaki Frontale 11 5 2 4 20 14 17
9 Shonan Bellmare 11 4 4 3 13 11 16
10 Albirex Niigata 11 4 3 4 15 16 15
11 Nagoya Grampus Eight 11 4 2 5 15 22 14
12 Vissel Kobe 11 4 1 6 19 17 13
13 Sagan Tosu 11 2 5 4 11 19 11
14 Ventforet Kofu 11 2 3 6 8 13 9
15 Vegalta Sendai 11 2 2 7 13 19 8
16 Shimizu S-Pulse 11 1 5 5 10 20 8
17 Matsumoto Yamaga 10 2 2 6 8 19 8
18 Montedio Yamagata 10 0 5 5 4 16 5
1-2: Championship play-off