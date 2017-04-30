Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Albirex Niigata 0 Kashiwa Reysol 1 Cerezo Osaka 2 Kawasaki Frontale 0 FC Tokyo 1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 0 Jubilo Iwata 2 Consadole Sapporo 2 Kashima Antlers 2 Sagan Tosu 1 Omiya Ardija 1 Urawa Reds 0 Shimizu S-Pulse 0 Vegalta Sendai 3 Vissel Kobe 0 Ventforet Kofu 1 Yokohama F-Marinos 0 Gamba Osaka 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Urawa Reds 9 6 1 2 24 10 19 2 Gamba Osaka 9 5 3 1 20 8 18 3 Kashima Antlers 9 6 0 3 12 9 18 4 FC Tokyo 9 5 1 3 14 9 16 5 Cerezo Osaka 9 4 4 1 11 7 16 6 Kashiwa Reysol 9 5 0 4 12 10 15 7 Vissel Kobe 9 5 0 4 10 8 15 8 Jubilo Iwata 9 4 2 3 13 9 14 9 Kawasaki Frontale 9 3 4 2 11 11 13 10 Yokohama F-Marinos 9 4 1 4 10 10 13 11 Vegalta Sendai 9 4 1 4 10 18 13 12 Ventforet Kofu 9 3 3 3 8 10 12 13 Sagan Tosu 9 3 2 4 12 12 11 14 Shimizu S-Pulse 9 3 2 4 11 13 11 15 Consadole Sapporo 9 2 3 4 10 15 9 ------------------------- 16 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 9 1 2 6 6 12 5 17 Albirex Niigata 9 1 2 6 7 16 5 18 Omiya Ardija 9 1 1 7 3 17 4 16-18: Relegation
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara