Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship Second Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 16
FC Tokyo 2 Gamba Osaka 1
Kashima Antlers 3 Vegalta Sendai 2
Matsumoto Yamaga 0 Nagoya Grampus Eight 1
Montedio Yamagata 1 Sagan Tosu 3
Sanfrecce Hiroshima 0 Kashiwa Reysol 3
Shimizu S-Pulse 1 Albirex Niigata 1
Urawa Reds 1 Shonan Bellmare 0
Vissel Kobe 2 Kawasaki Frontale 0
Yokohama F-Marinos 2 Ventforet Kofu 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Kashima Antlers 7 5 1 1 12 7 16
2 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 7 5 0 2 18 8 15
-------------------------
3 Kashiwa Reysol 7 5 0 2 10 6 15
4 FC Tokyo 7 4 1 2 10 7 13
5 Nagoya Grampus Eight 7 4 1 2 12 10 13
6 Kawasaki Frontale 7 3 2 2 9 7 11
6 Shonan Bellmare 7 3 2 2 9 7 11
8 Urawa Reds 7 3 2 2 8 7 11
9 Vissel Kobe 7 3 1 3 11 10 10
10 Gamba Osaka 7 2 3 2 12 12 9
11 Sagan Tosu 7 2 3 2 9 10 9
12 Yokohama F-Marinos 7 2 2 3 9 8 8
13 Albirex Niigata 7 2 2 3 11 12 8
14 Shimizu S-Pulse 7 1 3 3 8 14 6
15 Matsumoto Yamaga 7 2 0 5 6 15 6
16 Ventforet Kofu 7 1 2 4 4 7 5
17 Vegalta Sendai 7 1 1 5 10 14 4
18 Montedio Yamagata 7 0 4 3 3 10 4
1-2: Championship play-off