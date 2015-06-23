June 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship First Stage matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, June 23
Kashiwa Reysol 1 Gamba Osaka 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Urawa Reds 16 11 5 0 34 15 38
2 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 16 10 3 3 27 14 33
-------------------------
3 FC Tokyo 16 10 2 4 21 16 32
4 Gamba Osaka 16 8 5 3 21 12 29
5 Kawasaki Frontale 16 8 3 5 29 24 27
6 Yokohama F-Marinos 16 7 4 5 20 16 25
7 Kashima Antlers 16 6 4 6 25 22 22
8 Nagoya Grampus Eight 16 6 4 6 18 16 22
9 Vegalta Sendai 16 5 5 6 25 20 20
10 Shonan Bellmare 16 5 4 7 17 22 19
11 Sagan Tosu 16 5 4 7 20 30 19
12 Ventforet Kofu 16 6 1 9 11 21 19
13 Vissel Kobe 16 4 6 6 16 18 18
14 Kashiwa Reysol 16 4 5 7 21 24 17
15 Matsumoto Yamaga 16 4 3 9 15 23 15
16 Montedio Yamagata 16 3 5 8 13 21 14
17 Albirex Niigata 16 3 5 8 18 28 14
18 Shimizu S-Pulse 16 3 4 9 20 29 13
1-2: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, June 27
FC Tokyo v Shimizu S-Pulse (1000)
Kashima Antlers v Kawasaki Frontale (1000)
Matsumoto Yamaga v Shonan Bellmare (1000)
Montedio Yamagata v Gamba Osaka (1000)
Sagan Tosu v Sanfrecce Hiroshima (1000)
Urawa Reds v Albirex Niigata (1000)
Vegalta Sendai v Nagoya Grampus Eight (1000)
Ventforet Kofu v Kashiwa Reysol (1000)
Vissel Kobe v Yokohama F-Marinos (1000)