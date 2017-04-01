April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 1
Albirex Niigata 2 Gamba Osaka 3
Cerezo Osaka 2 Yokohama F-Marinos 0
FC Tokyo 3 Sagan Tosu 3
Jubilo Iwata 3 Shimizu S-Pulse 1
Omiya Ardija 0 Kashima Antlers 1
Sanfrecce Hiroshima 0 Kashiwa Reysol 2
Vegalta Sendai 0 Kawasaki Frontale 2
Vissel Kobe 1 Urawa Reds 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Vissel Kobe 5 4 0 1 7 4 12
2 Kashima Antlers 5 4 0 1 6 3 12
3 Gamba Osaka 5 3 2 0 11 5 11
4 Urawa Reds 5 3 1 1 13 7 10
5 FC Tokyo 5 3 1 1 9 6 10
6 Kawasaki Frontale 5 3 1 1 7 5 10
7 Vegalta Sendai 5 3 0 2 3 4 9
8 Cerezo Osaka 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
9 Yokohama F-Marinos 5 2 1 2 7 6 7
10 Jubilo Iwata 5 2 1 2 5 4 7
11 Kashiwa Reysol 5 2 0 3 7 7 6
12 Shimizu S-Pulse 5 2 0 3 6 7 6
13 Sagan Tosu 5 1 2 2 6 8 5
14 Consadole Sapporo 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
14 Ventforet Kofu 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
-------------------------
16 Albirex Niigata 5 0 2 3 5 9 2
17 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 5 0 1 4 2 7 1
18 Omiya Ardija 5 0 0 5 1 8 0
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 2
Ventforet Kofu v Consadole Sapporo (0800)