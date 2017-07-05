July 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, July 5
Gamba Osaka 0 Kashima Antlers 1
Kawasaki Frontale 4 Urawa Reds 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Kashima Antlers 17 12 0 5 26 17 36
2 Cerezo Osaka 17 10 5 2 33 15 35
3 Kashiwa Reysol 17 11 1 5 26 17 34
4 Gamba Osaka 17 9 5 3 31 16 32
5 Kawasaki Frontale 17 9 5 3 30 15 32
6 Yokohama F-Marinos 17 10 2 5 22 14 32
7 Jubilo Iwata 17 8 4 5 24 15 28
8 Urawa Reds 17 8 2 7 41 29 26
9 FC Tokyo 17 7 3 7 22 19 24
10 Sagan Tosu 17 6 6 5 19 19 24
11 Vissel Kobe 17 7 2 8 17 22 23
12 Vegalta Sendai 17 6 3 8 22 32 21
13 Shimizu S-Pulse 17 4 6 7 19 25 18
14 Ventforet Kofu 17 3 7 7 10 18 16
15 Consadole Sapporo 17 4 3 10 14 26 15
-------------------------
16 Omiya Ardija 17 4 2 11 14 30 14
17 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 17 2 4 11 15 30 10
18 Albirex Niigata 17 2 2 13 11 37 8
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 8
Shimizu S-Pulse v Gamba Osaka (0900)
Cerezo Osaka v Kashiwa Reysol (1000)
FC Tokyo v Kashima Antlers (1000)
Jubilo Iwata v Ventforet Kofu (1000)
Omiya Ardija v Consadole Sapporo (1000)
Sagan Tosu v Kawasaki Frontale (1000)
Vissel Kobe v Vegalta Sendai (1000)
Yokohama F-Marinos v Sanfrecce Hiroshima (1000)
Sunday, July 9
Urawa Reds v Albirex Niigata (0930)