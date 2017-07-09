Soccer-Ceballos to sign for Real Madrid, Betis boss Haro says
MADRID, July 10 Dani Ceballos is leaving Real Betis and is set to sign for Real Madrid, Angel Haro, president of Betis, said on Monday.
July 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 9 Urawa Reds 2 Albirex Niigata 1 Saturday, July 8 Cerezo Osaka 2 Kashiwa Reysol 1 FC Tokyo 2 Kashima Antlers 2 Jubilo Iwata 1 Ventforet Kofu 0 Omiya Ardija 2 Consadole Sapporo 2 Sagan Tosu 2 Kawasaki Frontale 3 Shimizu S-Pulse 2 Gamba Osaka 0 Vissel Kobe 3 Vegalta Sendai 0 Yokohama F-Marinos 1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cerezo Osaka 18 11 5 2 35 16 38 2 Kashima Antlers 18 12 1 5 28 19 37 3 Kawasaki Frontale 18 10 5 3 33 17 35 4 Kashiwa Reysol 18 11 1 6 27 19 34 5 Yokohama F-Marinos 18 10 3 5 23 15 33 6 Gamba Osaka 18 9 5 4 31 18 32 7 Jubilo Iwata 18 9 4 5 25 15 31 8 Urawa Reds 18 9 2 7 43 30 29 9 Vissel Kobe 18 8 2 8 20 22 26 10 FC Tokyo 18 7 4 7 24 21 25 11 Sagan Tosu 18 6 6 6 21 22 24 12 Shimizu S-Pulse 18 5 6 7 21 25 21 13 Vegalta Sendai 18 6 3 9 22 35 21 14 Ventforet Kofu 18 3 7 8 10 19 16 15 Consadole Sapporo 18 4 4 10 16 28 16 ------------------------- 16 Omiya Ardija 18 4 3 11 16 32 15 17 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 18 2 5 11 16 31 11 18 Albirex Niigata 18 2 2 14 12 39 8 16-18: Relegation
July 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Gold Cup Group C matches on Sunday Sunday, July 9 Curacao 0 Jamaica 2 Mexico 3 El Salvador 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Mexico 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Jamaica 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 3 El Salvador 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 4 Curacao 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-2: Next round
July 10 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Gold Cup matches on Sunday Sunday, July 9 Mexico 3 Hedgardo Marin 8, Elias Hernandez 29, Orbelin Pineda 55 El Salvador 1 Nelson Bonilla 10 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 53,133 - - - Curacao 0 Jamaica 2 Romario Williams 58, Darren Mattocks 73 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Saturday, July 8 Martinique 2 Kevin Parse