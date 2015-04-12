April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 12
Kashima Antlers 1 Albirex Niigata 1
Kawasaki Frontale 1 Urawa Reds 1
Matsumoto Yamaga 1 Kashiwa Reysol 3
Nagoya Grampus Eight 2 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 0
Sagan Tosu 1 Montedio Yamagata 0
Shimizu S-Pulse 2 Gamba Osaka 3
Shonan Bellmare 0 FC Tokyo 1
Vissel Kobe 4 Ventforet Kofu 1
Yokohama F-Marinos 1 Vegalta Sendai 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Tokyo 5 3 2 0 6 2 11
1 Urawa Reds 5 3 2 0 6 2 11
-------------------------
3 Gamba Osaka 5 3 1 1 10 6 10
4 Vegalta Sendai 5 2 3 0 6 3 9
5 Sagan Tosu 5 3 0 2 5 5 9
6 Kawasaki Frontale 5 2 2 1 10 6 8
7 Yokohama F-Marinos 5 2 2 1 5 5 8
8 Kashiwa Reysol 5 2 1 2 8 7 7
9 Vissel Kobe 5 2 1 2 7 6 7
10 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 5 2 1 2 4 4 7
11 Shonan Bellmare 5 2 1 2 5 6 7
12 Kashima Antlers 5 1 2 2 7 8 5
12 Nagoya Grampus Eight 5 1 2 2 7 8 5
14 Albirex Niigata 5 1 2 2 6 9 5
15 Shimizu S-Pulse 5 1 1 3 6 7 4
16 Matsumoto Yamaga 5 1 1 3 6 9 4
17 Montedio Yamagata 5 1 0 4 2 6 3
18 Ventforet Kofu 5 1 0 4 2 9 3
1-2: Championship play-off