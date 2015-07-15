July 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship Second Stage matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, July 15
FC Tokyo 3 Albirex Niigata 1
Kashima Antlers 0 Shimizu S-Pulse 0
Montedio Yamagata 0 Urawa Reds 0
Nagoya Grampus Eight 3 Gamba Osaka 2
Sagan Tosu 1 Kawasaki Frontale 1
Sanfrecce Hiroshima 6 Matsumoto Yamaga 0
Ventforet Kofu 0 Vegalta Sendai 0
Vissel Kobe 1 Shonan Bellmare 1
Yokohama F-Marinos 0 Kashiwa Reysol 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2 2 0 0 10 3 6
2 Vissel Kobe 2 1 1 0 6 1 4
-------------------------
3 Kawasaki Frontale 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
4 Sagan Tosu 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
5 Kashima Antlers 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
5 Shonan Bellmare 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
7 Urawa Reds 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
8 Gamba Osaka 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
8 Nagoya Grampus Eight 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
10 FC Tokyo 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
10 Kashiwa Reysol 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
12 Montedio Yamagata 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
13 Vegalta Sendai 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
14 Ventforet Kofu 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
14 Yokohama F-Marinos 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
16 Shimizu S-Pulse 2 0 1 1 0 5 1
17 Albirex Niigata 2 0 0 2 3 6 0
18 Matsumoto Yamaga 2 0 0 2 1 8 0
1-2: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 19
Matsumoto Yamaga v Kashima Antlers (0900)
Shimizu S-Pulse v Nagoya Grampus Eight (0930)
Albirex Niigata v Sagan Tosu (1000)
FC Tokyo v Montedio Yamagata (1000)
Gamba Osaka v Yokohama F-Marinos (1000)
Kashiwa Reysol v Kawasaki Frontale (1000)
Shonan Bellmare v Ventforet Kofu (1000)
Urawa Reds v Sanfrecce Hiroshima (1000)
Vegalta Sendai v Vissel Kobe (1000)