Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
June 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship First Stage matches on Saturday Saturday, June 18 Avispa Fukuoka 2 Kawasaki Frontale 2 FC Tokyo 1 Albirex Niigata 1 Nagoya Grampus Eight 1 Kashiwa Reysol 1 Omiya Ardija 1 Yokohama F-Marinos 1 Sagan Tosu 2 Gamba Osaka 1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 4 Urawa Reds 2 Shonan Bellmare 1 Jubilo Iwata 0 Vegalta Sendai 2 Ventforet Kofu 1 Vissel Kobe 1 Kashima Antlers 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Kashima Antlers 16 11 3 2 27 10 36 ------------------------- 2 Kawasaki Frontale 16 10 5 1 31 15 35 3 Urawa Reds 15 8 3 4 20 13 27 4 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 16 7 5 4 29 18 26 5 Omiya Ardija 16 7 5 4 17 16 26 6 Gamba Osaka 16 7 2 7 19 17 23 7 Kashiwa Reysol 16 6 5 5 19 20 23 8 Vegalta Sendai 16 7 2 7 20 22 23 9 Yokohama F-Marinos 16 6 4 6 21 18 22 10 Vissel Kobe 16 5 5 6 22 22 20 11 FC Tokyo 15 5 5 5 13 15 20 12 Jubilo Iwata 16 5 5 6 18 23 20 13 Sagan Tosu 16 4 5 7 10 14 17 14 Nagoya Grampus Eight 16 4 4 8 21 26 16 15 Albirex Niigata 16 3 6 7 18 25 15 16 Shonan Bellmare 16 4 3 9 17 26 15 17 Ventforet Kofu 16 3 6 7 18 28 15 18 Avispa Fukuoka 16 2 5 9 11 23 11 1: Championship play-off
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.