Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship Second Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
Kawasaki Frontale 5 Gamba Osaka 3
Saturday, October 3
Kashiwa Reysol 3 Nagoya Grampus Eight 1
Matsumoto Yamaga 1 Shimizu S-Pulse 0
Sanfrecce Hiroshima 0 FC Tokyo 1
Shonan Bellmare 0 Montedio Yamagata 1
Urawa Reds 1 Sagan Tosu 1
Vegalta Sendai 1 Yokohama F-Marinos 3
Ventforet Kofu 0 Albirex Niigata 0
Vissel Kobe 0 Kashima Antlers 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 13 9 1 3 33 13 28
2 Kashima Antlers 13 9 1 3 23 12 28
-------------------------
3 FC Tokyo 13 7 3 3 16 9 24
4 Urawa Reds 13 7 3 3 19 15 24
5 Kawasaki Frontale 13 7 2 4 27 18 23
6 Kashiwa Reysol 13 7 2 4 18 13 23
7 Yokohama F-Marinos 13 6 4 3 21 12 22
8 Gamba Osaka 13 6 4 3 23 20 22
9 Shonan Bellmare 13 4 5 4 14 13 17
10 Nagoya Grampus Eight 13 5 2 6 18 25 17
11 Albirex Niigata 13 4 4 5 16 18 16
12 Vissel Kobe 13 4 1 8 19 21 13
13 Ventforet Kofu 13 3 4 6 9 13 13
14 Sagan Tosu 13 2 6 5 12 21 12
15 Matsumoto Yamaga 13 3 3 7 11 22 12
16 Montedio Yamagata 13 1 7 5 8 19 10
17 Vegalta Sendai 13 2 3 8 15 23 9
18 Shimizu S-Pulse 13 1 5 7 11 26 8
1-2: Championship play-off