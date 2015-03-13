March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship First Stage matches on Friday
Friday, March 13
Kashiwa Reysol 1 Vegalta Sendai 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Vegalta Sendai 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
2 Kashiwa Reysol 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
3 Kawasaki Frontale 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
3 Shimizu S-Pulse 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
3 Urawa Reds 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
6 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
7 Sagan Tosu 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
8 Matsumoto Yamaga 1 0 1 0 3 3 1
8 Nagoya Grampus Eight 1 0 1 0 3 3 1
10 FC Tokyo 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
10 Gamba Osaka 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
12 Albirex Niigata 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
13 Vissel Kobe 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
14 Kashima Antlers 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
14 Shonan Bellmare 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
14 Yokohama F-Marinos 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
17 Montedio Yamagata 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
17 Ventforet Kofu 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1-2: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 14
Albirex Niigata v Shimizu S-Pulse (0400)
FC Tokyo v Yokohama F-Marinos (0500)
Kashima Antlers v Shonan Bellmare (0500)
Ventforet Kofu v Nagoya Grampus Eight (0500)
Kawasaki Frontale v Vissel Kobe (0600)
Urawa Reds v Montedio Yamagata (0600)
Sagan Tosu v Gamba Osaka (0930)
Matsumoto Yamaga v Sanfrecce Hiroshima (1000)