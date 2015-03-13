March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, March 13 Kashiwa Reysol 1 Vegalta Sendai 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Vegalta Sendai 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 Kashiwa Reysol 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 ------------------------- 3 Kawasaki Frontale 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 3 Shimizu S-Pulse 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 3 Urawa Reds 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 6 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 7 Sagan Tosu 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 8 Matsumoto Yamaga 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 8 Nagoya Grampus Eight 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 10 FC Tokyo 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 10 Gamba Osaka 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 12 Albirex Niigata 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 13 Vissel Kobe 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 14 Kashima Antlers 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 14 Shonan Bellmare 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 14 Yokohama F-Marinos 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 17 Montedio Yamagata 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 17 Ventforet Kofu 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-2: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 14 Albirex Niigata v Shimizu S-Pulse (0400) FC Tokyo v Yokohama F-Marinos (0500) Kashima Antlers v Shonan Bellmare (0500) Ventforet Kofu v Nagoya Grampus Eight (0500) Kawasaki Frontale v Vissel Kobe (0600) Urawa Reds v Montedio Yamagata (0600) Sagan Tosu v Gamba Osaka (0930) Matsumoto Yamaga v Sanfrecce Hiroshima (1000)