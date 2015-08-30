Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship Second Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 30
Gamba Osaka 1 Shonan Bellmare 0
Kashiwa Reysol 2 Ventforet Kofu 2
Saturday, August 29
Kawasaki Frontale 1 Kashima Antlers 3
Sanfrecce Hiroshima 5 Nagoya Grampus Eight 2
Shimizu S-Pulse 1 FC Tokyo 1
Vegalta Sendai 0 Albirex Niigata 1
Vissel Kobe 7 Sagan Tosu 1
Yokohama F-Marinos 4 Urawa Reds 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Kashima Antlers 9 7 1 1 18 8 22
2 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 9 7 0 2 25 10 21
-------------------------
3 Kashiwa Reysol 9 6 1 2 14 8 19
4 FC Tokyo 9 4 3 2 11 8 15
5 Gamba Osaka 9 4 3 2 14 12 15
6 Yokohama F-Marinos 9 4 2 3 15 9 14
7 Shonan Bellmare 9 4 2 3 11 9 14
8 Nagoya Grampus Eight 9 4 2 3 14 15 14
9 Urawa Reds 9 4 2 3 11 12 14
10 Vissel Kobe 9 4 1 4 18 12 13
11 Kawasaki Frontale 9 3 2 4 11 12 11
12 Albirex Niigata 9 3 2 4 12 14 11
13 Ventforet Kofu 9 2 3 4 7 9 9
14 Sagan Tosu 9 2 3 4 11 19 9
15 Shimizu S-Pulse 9 1 4 4 9 16 7
16 Matsumoto Yamaga 8 2 0 6 6 17 6
17 Vegalta Sendai 9 1 1 7 11 18 4
18 Montedio Yamagata 8 0 4 4 3 13 4
1-2: Championship play-off