June 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship First Stage match on Wednesday
Wednesday, June 22
Urawa Reds 3 FC Tokyo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Kashima Antlers 16 11 3 2 27 10 36
-------------------------
2 Kawasaki Frontale 16 10 5 1 31 15 35
3 Urawa Reds 16 9 3 4 23 15 30
4 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 16 7 5 4 29 18 26
5 Omiya Ardija 16 7 5 4 17 16 26
6 Gamba Osaka 16 7 2 7 19 17 23
7 Kashiwa Reysol 16 6 5 5 19 20 23
8 Vegalta Sendai 16 7 2 7 20 22 23
9 Yokohama F-Marinos 16 6 4 6 21 18 22
10 Vissel Kobe 16 5 5 6 22 22 20
11 FC Tokyo 16 5 5 6 15 18 20
12 Jubilo Iwata 16 5 5 6 18 23 20
13 Sagan Tosu 16 4 5 7 10 14 17
14 Nagoya Grampus Eight 16 4 4 8 21 26 16
15 Albirex Niigata 16 3 6 7 18 25 15
16 Shonan Bellmare 16 4 3 9 17 26 15
17 Ventforet Kofu 16 3 6 7 18 28 15
18 Avispa Fukuoka 16 2 5 9 11 23 11
1: Championship play-off