July 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship Second Stage matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, July 22
Gamba Osaka 1 Sagan Tosu 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 3 3 0 0 12 4 9
2 Vissel Kobe 3 2 1 0 8 2 7
-------------------------
3 Kashiwa Reysol 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
4 Gamba Osaka 4 1 2 1 7 7 5
5 Sagan Tosu 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
6 Kawasaki Frontale 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
6 Ventforet Kofu 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
8 Nagoya Grampus Eight 3 1 1 1 6 6 4
9 FC Tokyo 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
9 Urawa Reds 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
11 Kashima Antlers 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
11 Shonan Bellmare 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
13 Montedio Yamagata 3 0 3 0 1 1 3
14 Albirex Niigata 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
15 Matsumoto Yamaga 3 1 0 2 3 8 3
16 Yokohama F-Marinos 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
17 Shimizu S-Pulse 3 0 2 1 2 7 2
18 Vegalta Sendai 3 0 1 2 4 6 1
1-2: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 25
Ventforet Kofu v Matsumoto Yamaga (0900)
Kashima Antlers v FC Tokyo (0930)
Kawasaki Frontale v Shimizu S-Pulse (1000)
Nagoya Grampus Eight v Urawa Reds (1000)
Sagan Tosu v Shonan Bellmare (1000)
Sanfrecce Hiroshima v Yokohama F-Marinos (1000)
Vegalta Sendai v Kashiwa Reysol (1000)
Vissel Kobe v Gamba Osaka (1000)
Montedio Yamagata v Albirex Niigata (1030)