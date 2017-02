TOKYO Jan 2 Japan striker Tadanari Lee could soon joining English club Southampton after agreeing terms with the Championship (second division) leaders, local media reported on Monday.

The Saints have made a formal offer for the 26-year-old, Sanfrecce Hiroshima's technical committee chief Hidekazu Orita has been informed, according to the Nikkan Sports newspaper.

Lee famously volleyed a superb winning goal for Japan in last year's Asian Cup final against Australia in Doha to give the Blue Samurai a record fourth continental title.

Southampton must secure a work permit for Lee, born to Korean parents and scorer of 15 goals in 32 games for J.League side Hiroshima last year, to take him to England's south coast.

