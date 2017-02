TOKYO Nov 24 Sanfrecce Hiroshima captured their first J-League title on Saturday after a 4-1 home win over Cerezo Osaka, earning them a spot at next month's FIFA Club World Cup.

Vegalta Sendai's 1-0 home defeat by relegation-threatened Albirex Niigata gifted Hiroshima the trophy with one match to spare in the 2012 season.

Hiroshima have 61 points from 33 games, four points more than Sendai. (Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Patrick Johnston)