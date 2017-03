Dec 7 Sanfrecce Hiroshima retained their J-League title on Saturday after taking advantage of Yokohama F Marinos' defeat at Kawasaki Frontale on the final day of the season.

Yokohama went into the final round with a two-point lead but lost 1-0 at Kawasaki as Hiroshima beat 10-man Kashima Antlers 2-0 to defend their crown after a tense title race.

For Hiroshima, Naoki Ishihara struck a brace as they became the first team to win back-to-back titles since Kashima in 2009.

Seven-times champion Kashima were reduced to 10 after striker Yuya Osako was given his marching orders, while Hiroshima defender Hwang Seok-ho was also red carded with three minutes to go. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Patrick Johnston)