July 8 FC Tokyo boosted their attacking options with the signing of forwards Nathan Burns and Francisco Sandaza on Wednesday as the J-League club moved to fill the void left by Yoshinori Muto's departure for German side Mainz.

Burns, who was part of Australia's Asian Cup-winning side in January, was player of the year in the A-League last season and scored 13 goals in 24 games for Wellington Phoenix.

"Officially signed for FC Tokyo," the 27-year-old said on his Twitter feed. "Excited for my new challenge."

Tokyo, who will resume the second half of the Japanese season six points behind leaders Urawa Reds, also inked a deal with 30-year-old Spaniard Sandaza.

Tokyo hope the pair will keep the goals flowing in the absence of Muto, who scored 13 times for the club last season.

Mainz splashed out 470 million yen ($3.79 million) on the player in May, according to local media. (Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)