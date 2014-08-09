Aug 9 J.League leaders Sagan Tosu have made the 'painful decision' to ditch coach Yoon Jung-hwan due to concerns about his leadership, the club said.

Tosu, in just their third season in the Japanese top flight, lead the 18-team division ahead of Urawa Reds, with Kawasaki Frontale in third, just after the midway point.

Tosu official Takayuki Nagai said at a news conference on Friday evening that the 41-year-old, who led the team to promotion in his first season in charge, had been replaced by Megumu Yoshida for the remainder of the season.

He said Yoon's methods had created a split in the dressing room.

"Attention and care (toward players). There's no problem with those who are playing, but there are those who aren't playing," Kyodo News quoted Nagai as saying.

"It's his way of leading (those who aren't playing)."

Nagai added that the club had tried to iron out their differences with Yoon on several occasions during the World Cup in Brazil but failed to reach an understanding.

"It was a painful decision. We are in first place, but if we fall apart at the seams when something happens, we wonder if we can maintain our position in first."

A former midfielder on the South Korean national team, Yoon took a coaching job with the Tosu youth team in 2008 before being given the manager's role in 2011.

He promptly led Tosu out of the second division and guided them to fifth place in the top flight the following season.

They finished 12th last season but reached the semi-finals of the Emperor's Cup. (Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by John O'Brien)