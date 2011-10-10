TOKYO Oct 10 Japanese top flight club Omiya Ardija were humiliated by university students after being beaten on penalties in the second round of the Emperor's Cup on Monday.

Fukuoka University produced one of the biggest upsets in recent times in Japanese soccer by holding their nerve in a 5-3

shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Midfielder Kyohei Kuroki swept home the decisive kick after former Japan international Chikara Fujimoto had hit the post to complete a shock comeback for the college side.

Kota Ueda gave Omiya the lead in the 70th minute with a superb free kick but the J-League's 'Squirrels' were pegged back within two minutes by a Tomohiro Tanaka volley.

"We're pathetic," Omiya midfielder Daigo Watanabe told Japanese media. "We just let them ping long balls at us and it was an accident waiting to happen."

Fukuoka coach Masahiro Inui gushed: "The players were fantasic. They kept cool in the penalty shootout and really did us proud."

Vissel Kobe avoided a similar embarrassment in the only other match involving a J-League first division club by pulling the plug on amateurs Electric Sumoto 8-0.

Emperor's Cup holders Kashima Antlers play Tsukuba University on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Peter Rutherford. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Double-click on the newslinks: for more soccer stories