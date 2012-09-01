TOKYO, Sept. 1 Japanese striker Yuki Otsu joined Dutch side VVV-Venlo from Germany's Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday for an undisclosed fee.

Otsu, who played for Japan in the London Olympics, moved to Moenchengladbach last summer but failed to make an impact at the Bundesliga club.

"Borussia would like to wish him (Otsu) all the best for his future career at VVV Venlo," Moenchengladbach said in a statement on the club website (www.borussia.de).

Otsu, 22, only made four appearances for the German side in all competitions last season.

But the striker caught the eye with three goals at last month's Olympics, helping Japan reach the semi-finals for the first time in 44 years.

The deal comes a day after Otsu's Olympic captain Maya Yoshida left Venlo for English Premier League side Southampton.

Meanwhile, Japan national captain Makoto Hasebe has failed in his bid to engineer a move away from Germany's Wolfsburg and will be staying with the Bundesliga side.

(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Tim Hart)