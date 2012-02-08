TOKYO Feb 8 Forward Kisho Yano believes
he is returning to Japan a better player despite spending 18
months warming the bench in Germany's Bundesliga.
The Freiburg flop, who has rejoined J-League club Albirex
Niigata, told local media on Wednesday: "I wanted more playing
time so I decided to return to Japan. I don't want to waste my
18 months of experience in Germany.
"I want to show how I've improved as a player," added the
27-year-old, who failed to make a single appearance for Freiburg
this season.
The 27-year-old, a member of the Japan squad who reached the
last 16 of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, had been released
by the German club late last year.
He scored 34 goals in 191 appearances for Albirex before
moving to Europe after the World Cup.
