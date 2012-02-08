TOKYO Feb 8 Forward Kisho Yano believes he is returning to Japan a better player despite spending 18 months warming the bench in Germany's Bundesliga.

The Freiburg flop, who has rejoined J-League club Albirex Niigata, told local media on Wednesday: "I wanted more playing time so I decided to return to Japan. I don't want to waste my 18 months of experience in Germany.

"I want to show how I've improved as a player," added the 27-year-old, who failed to make a single appearance for Freiburg this season.

The 27-year-old, a member of the Japan squad who reached the last 16 of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, had been released by the German club late last year.

He scored 34 goals in 191 appearances for Albirex before moving to Europe after the World Cup.

He scored 34 goals in 191 appearances for Albirex before moving to Europe after the World Cup.