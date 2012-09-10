TOKYO, Sept 10 Iraq coach Zico is bracing
himself for an emotional return to Japan for his side's World
Cup qualifier in Saitama on Tuesday but is confident the 2007
Asian champions are capable of upsetting the hosts.
The former playmaker, who coached Japan from 2002-06, said
there would be no room for sentiment, however, and his team
would tear into the home side right from kick-off (1030 GMT).
"Japan has been a big part of my life and always will be,"
Zico told local media on Monday. "It will be emotional. If I had
the choice, I wouldn't be in the same group.
"That's football. It's an emotional and passionate sport but
I have prepared my team to beat Japan. That is what being a
professional is."
The Blue Samurai lead World Cup qualifying Group B by five
points from Tuesday's opponents, Australia and Jordan.
Japan overpowered Oman 3-0 and Jordan 6-0 at home before
being held 1-1 in Australia in June in their first three games
in the final round of Asian 2014 World Cup qualifiers.
"Obviously Japan are a very technically gifted team,
especially players who control the midfield like (Makoto) Hasebe
and (Yasuhito) Endo," Zico told the Nikkan Sports newspaper.
"You can't give players like Hasebe and Endo space to get
their heads up," the 59-year-old added. "You have to be pressing
them all the time."
Japan, currently coached by Italian Alberto Zaccheroni,
captured a record fourth Asian Cup last year, while war-torn
Iraq pulled off a stunning triumph at the previous tournament in
2007.
"Japan are the best team in the group. Zaccheroni has them
playing a very attacking style," said Zico, who led Japan to
victory at the Asian Cup in 2004.
Zico picked out several Japan players who could expect
special attention, including Endo and Shinji Kagawa.
"Kagawa is an extraordinary, world-class player," purred
Zico on the subject of Manchester United's pre-season signing.
"He's a team player but he can finish too. He plays with his
head. We'll be extra cautious of him.
"Endo makes Japan tick. The ball always ends up at his feet,
like a magnet."
However, Zico warned Japan to expect a scrap after watching
them struggle to beat the United Arab Emirates 1-0 in a warm-up
last week.
"I am confident of getting a result," he said. "Mental
toughness will be the key."
