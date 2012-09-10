* Iraq confident of springing upset
* Zico forced to call up seven Olympic players
(Adds quotes, details)
SAITAMA, Japan, Sept 10 Iraq coach Zico is
bracing himself for an emotional return to Japan for his side's
World Cup qualifier in Saitama on Tuesday but firmly believes
the Asian champions can be beaten.
The former Brazil great, who coached Japan from 2002-06,
said his team would try to tear into the home side right from
the kickoff (1030 GMT).
"Uzbekistan beat Japan if you remember," Zico told
reporters, referring to the former Soviet Republic's 1-0 win in
Japan in the third round of Asian World Cup qualifying.
"There is no reason why we can't," added the 59-year-old
after zipping in free kicks during training to the undisguised
awe of his Iraqi players.
"We all know Japan are an excellent team but we are
confident we can get a result."
The Blue Samurai lead World Cup qualifying Group B by five
points from Tuesday's opponents.
"Japan has been a big part of my life and it's great to be
back. It will be emotional. If I had the choice, I wouldn't be
in the same group," Zico added.
"But that's football. It's an emotional and passionate
sport. I have prepared my team to beat Japan. That is what being
a professional is."
Japan overpowered Oman 3-0 and Jordan 6-0 at home before
being held 1-1 in Australia in June in their first three games
in the final round of Asian 2014 World Cup qualifiers.
"Obviously Japan are a very technically gifted team,
especially players who control the midfield like (Makoto) Hasebe
and (Yasuhito) Endo," said Zico.
EXTRAORDINARY KAGAWA
"You can't give players like Hasebe and Endo space to get
their heads up," added Zico, who has been forced to pick seven
Olympic players with so many of his squad not match-fit.
"You have to be pressing them all the time. I had to drop
players currently without clubs and we have injuries to others
but I trust them to do a job because they have the ability."
Japan, coached by Italian Alberto Zaccheroni, captured a
record fourth Asian Cup last year, while war-torn Iraq pulled
off a stunning triumph at the previous tournament in 2007.
"Japan are the best team in the group. Zaccheroni has them
playing a very attacking style," said Zico, who guided Japan to
victory at the Asian Cup in 2004 in China.
Zico picked out several Japan players who could expect
special attention, including Endo and Shinji Kagawa.
"Kagawa is an extraordinary, world-class player," purred
Zico on the subject of Manchester United's pre-season signing.
"He's a team player but he can finish too. He plays with his
head. We'll be extra cautious of him.
"Endo makes Japan tick. The ball always ends up at his feet,
like a magnet."
However, Zico warned Japan to expect a scrap after watching
them struggle to beat the United Arab Emirates 1-0 in a warm-up
last week.
"I am confident of getting a result," he said. "Mental
toughness will be the key."
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by John O'Brien/Mark
Meadows)