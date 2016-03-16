March 16 - Harry Redknapp has agreed to take over as manager of the Jordan national team for World Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh and Australia this month, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager told British media.

The 69-year-old takes up a mentoring role with Championship side Derby on Wednesday and will combine that post with helping out the Jordanians, leaving Britain for the Middle East after the local derby against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Redknapp said he had agreed to help out at the behest of Jordanian FA chief Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, who lost the FIFA Presidential election to Swiss Gianni Infantino last month.

"It's going to be a tough couple of weeks, that's for sure," he told the Sun newspaper.

"I'm friends with Prince Ali and wanted him to take over from Sepp Blatter. He asked me if I'd manage the team for a couple of matches and I agreed.

"I'll go to the Forest game and then go straight to London and fly to Jordan. It's a busy time but I've missed the buzz of being involved in football."

Jordan, currently led by caretaker manager Abdullah Abu Zema, play Bangladesh in Amman on March 24 and the Socceroos in Sydney five days later.

The Jordanians trail Australia by two points in Group B in the second round of Asian qualifying for the 2018 World Cup with the top two from each group going through to the third round, when four berths in Russia will be at stake.

Redknapp's fellow former Queens Park Rangers manager Ray Wilkins last year led Jordan to the Asian Cup in Australia, where they were eliminated in the group stage. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)