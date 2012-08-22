ROME Aug 22 An Italian soccer tribunal on
Wednesday confirmed a 10-month ban for Juventus coach Antonio
Conte, rejecting his appeal against a verdict handed down
earlier this month.
Conte, who led an undefeated Juventus to the Italian title
in his first season in charge last term, was accused of failing
to report incidents of match-fixing in two games in the 2010-11
season when he was the coach of then Serie B side Siena.
The matches that came under scrutiny were against Novara and
Albinoleffe in May 2011. Siena has already been fined.
The appeals court modified the original verdict by
acquitting Conte of wrongdoing in the game against Novara, but
upheld the original 10-month sentence.
Conte is now expected to launch a second appeal to another
tribunal, to be heard in September.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by John O'Brien)