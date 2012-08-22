ROME Aug 22 An Italian soccer tribunal on Wednesday confirmed a 10-month ban for Juventus coach Antonio Conte, rejecting his appeal against a verdict handed down earlier this month.

Conte, who led an undefeated Juventus to the Italian title in his first season in charge last term, was accused of failing to report incidents of match-fixing in two games in the 2010-11 season when he was the coach of then Serie B side Siena.

The matches that came under scrutiny were against Novara and Albinoleffe in May 2011. Siena has already been fined.

The appeals court modified the original verdict by acquitting Conte of wrongdoing in the game against Novara, but upheld the original 10-month sentence.

Conte is now expected to launch a second appeal to another tribunal, to be heard in September. (Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by John O'Brien)