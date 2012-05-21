LONDON May 21 A return to the Champions League
and the benefits of a new stadium should help Italy's Juventus
to stem their financial losses from next season, club chairman
Andrea Agnelli said on Monday.
Juventus, listed on the Italian stock market, will remain in
the red for 2011-12 but losses should be lower than the 95
million euros recorded last year, Agnelli said at the Global
Leadership Summit at the London Business School.
Top clubs are under pressure to move towards break-even or
face exclusion from European competition from 2014-15 under
UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.
Juventus went unbeaten in the league season in 2011-12 to
win the Italian title for the first time in nine seasons,
helping to complete their recovery after the club was demoted in
2006 for its part in a match-fixing scandal.
They missed out on a domestic double when Napoli beat them
2-0 in the Italian Cup final at the weekend.
"If you had offered me the Italian title last September I
would have signed up straightaway," Agnelli told reporters,
playing down the cup defeat.
Agnelli said turnover should grow to 250 million euros next
year, up from around 200 million this year thanks to a return to
the Champions League in 2012-13.
Juventus are also enjoying the benefits of playing in a new
stadium after demolishing the Stadio Delle Alpi, built for the
1990 World Cup, and replacing it with a smaller 41,000-seat
arena which has facilities for corporate guests and incorporates
a museum opened this month.
Italian club soccer, which led Europe in the 1980s and early
1990s, remains troubled by hooliganism and new match-fixing
scandals.
Agnelli, 36 and the fourth Agnelli family member to run the
Turin club, said fans could be tamed if the stadiums were good
enough - as has happened in England.
"Hardcore fans are part of the game," he said.
"It's a matter of bringing the people and giving them the
right environment," noting that supporters who misbehaved were
easily spotted and dealt with in the new stadium.
The Juventus stadium was big enough for the club, even
though it was smaller than that of some larger European rivals,
Agnelli said.
Juventus have a large fan base across much of Italy but
were only pulling in around 25-30,000 fans before they rebuilt
their stadium.
"We had the privilege of filling every stadium in Italy
except our own," he said, noting Juventus now sold out almost
every home game.
(Reporting by Keith Weir, Editing by Tom Bartlett)