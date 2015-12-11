Dec 11 Juventus striker Alvaro Morata has extended his contract with the Italian club until June 2020, ending speculation about him moving back to Real Madrid.

The 23-year old Spanish international's previous contract was set to expire in 2019, the club said. (www.juventus.com)

Madrid-born Morata moved to Juventus from Real in July 2014 for 20 million euros ($21.94 million).

Real president Florentino Perez hinted in September that the club might look into getting Morata back, Spanish media reported.

Morata has scored one goal in 13 appearances this season.

Fifth-placed Juventus play Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday. ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Reporting by Marianna Ciabach-Malinowska in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)