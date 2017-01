Oct 26 Astana were crowned champions of Kazakhstan for a third successive season on Wednesday.

The capital-based team drew 0-0 with Okzhetpes to secure an unassailable lead ahead of second-placed Kairat Almaty.

Astana, coached by Bulgarian Stanimir Stoilov, wrapped up the title with one game to spare. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy in Moscow; Editing by Ken Ferris)