Moscow Jan 28 The dearth of top-class players in Kazakhstan has left head coach Yury Krasnozhan on a mission to find players with Kazakh heritage in far flung countries such as China and Germany.

Since opting to leave the Asian Confederation in 2002 to compete with European nations by joining UEFA, the country have failed to qualify for their first-ever major tournament.

Their chances of ending that barren spell in the near future remains slim as the 139th ranked nation are propping up Group A in the Euro 2016 qualifiers with one point from four games.

Krasnozhan said the time had come for the country, which was part of the Soviet Union until 1991, to cast its net wide to find top-class players because a "lack of pitches, coaches and a difficult climate" is preventing them producing talent at home.

"We are looking for players in China, which has a population of more than 1.3 million Kazakhs, Germany and other countries. We are constantly looking. We are ready to naturalise good players if they have Kazakh roots," the 51-year-old Russian told Reuters in a telephone interview.

The global talent search has already unearthed former AC Milan and Udinese midfielder Alexander Merkel, who is on loan at Grasshoppers Zurich.

He was born in Almaty to a family of Soviet Germans before moving to Germany aged six.

"Talks are taking place with him. This player could considerably improve our team's performance. We are progressing in Europe," said Krasnozhan, who has coached Spartak Nalchik, Lokomotiv Moscow, Anzhi Makhachkala, Kuban Krasnodar and Terek Grozny.

CLASS OPPOSITION

While Krasnozhan is confident of finding untapped Kazakh talent in Asia, he believes leaving the Asian Confederation to compete in Europe was the right move as it gave his players more chances to play against world class opposition.

No Asian countries are represented in the top 50 in the FIFA rankings but 20 nations from the world's most populous continent are higher in the table than Kazakhstan.

"The Asian countries are making progress -- just look at South Korea, Iran, Japan and China," Krasnozhan said.

"However, Europe is still the pinnacle and it's here where all the best players want to go.

"We will progress if we play against top sides. It is not just about the matches. We are evolving, taking on innovative methods and improving our infrastructure."

Under Krasnozhan, who has tried to model his training techniques on those used by Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, Kazakhstan have started to play more attacking football.

While they are yet to reap much reward from their new approach, Krasnozhan has not given up hope of playing in Euro 2016 in France next June despite his team languishing in last place in their qualifying group.

The section is led by the Czech Republic, with a maximum 12 points, ahead of Iceland, the Netherlands, Turkey and Latvia.

"We are going to try and win each of our remaining six matches," he said. "The most important thing is to make the players believe they are capable of competing against strong opponents. Then they will start showing their skills and playing with more confidence."

While playing in the 2016 finals might seem like a pipe dream to neutral observers, what Krasnozhan really hopes is that his attacking approach pays off before too long and Kazakhstan can qualify for the 2018 World Cup in his Russian homeland.

"When qualifying comes around for the 2018 World Cup, I think we will be more than competitive," he said. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)