NAIROBI, June 19 Kenya relieved Francis Kimanzi
of his duties as coach on Tuesday and removed his entire
backroom staff following three poor results in World Cup and
African Nations Cup qualifying.
The team drew with Malawi in Nairobi on June 2 and lost to
Namibia eight days later in two qualifying matches for the 2014
World Cup in Brazil.
Kenya were then beaten 1-0 by Togo, ending their hopes of
reaching the finals of the 2013 Nations Cup.
"The national executive committee held a meeting today and
resolved to disband the entire technical staff with immediate
effect," said Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chairman Sam
Nyamweya in a statement.
"Francis Kimanzi has now been appointed acting technical
director to replace Patrick Naggi who becomes FKF executive
officer."
