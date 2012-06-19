NAIROBI, June 19 Kenya relieved Francis Kimanzi of his duties as coach on Tuesday and removed his entire backroom staff following three poor results in World Cup and African Nations Cup qualifying.

The team drew with Malawi in Nairobi on June 2 and lost to Namibia eight days later in two qualifying matches for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Kenya were then beaten 1-0 by Togo, ending their hopes of reaching the finals of the 2013 Nations Cup.

"The national executive committee held a meeting today and resolved to disband the entire technical staff with immediate effect," said Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chairman Sam Nyamweya in a statement.

"Francis Kimanzi has now been appointed acting technical director to replace Patrick Naggi who becomes FKF executive officer." (Editing by George Obulutsa and Tony Jimenez)