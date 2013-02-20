NAIROBI Feb 20 Kenya have appointed Belgian Adel Amrouche as manager to replace Frenchman Henri Michel who quit in December, officials said on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old former Burundi coach was unveiled at a news conference attended by the east African nation's Sports Minister, Ababu Namwamba, and Football Kenya Federation chairman Sam Nyamweya.

Like Michel, who resigned citing differences with the Kenyan football authorities over the terms of his contract, the Belgian, who managed Burundi from 2007 to 2012, resigned last year in protest over his working conditions.

Kenya, nicknamed the 'Harambee Stars', visit newly-crowned African champions Nigeria in a second round 2014 World Cup qualifier on March 22.

Nigeria lead Group F after two matches with four points, three more than Kenya whose only point came in a goalless draw at home to Malawi last June.

Only the top team in each of the 10 groups qualifies for the third round.

"I am happy to be the Kenya coach. The federation and myself have similar objectives and goals," Amrouche, who was born in Algeria, told reporters.

"I am here to develop football on long term basis. Football Kenya may not have selected a big name, but they have a worker, somebody who can change Kenyan football for the better."

Kenya, better known as a global athletics powerhouse in middle and distance running, are 126th in FIFA's world rankings. Kenyan authorities have said they will bid to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. (Editing by George Obulutsa and; Ken Ferris)