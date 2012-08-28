NAIROBI Aug 28 Former France coach Henri Michel
was named Kenya national team manager on Tuesday, tasked with
trying to revive "the Harambee Stars" after a string of poor
results.
Michel, a ex-France midfielder who coached Les Bleus to the
1984 Olympics gold medal and third at the World Cup two years
later in Mexico, replaces Kenyan Francis Kimanzi who was fired
in June after the failure to reach the 2013 African Nations Cup.
"We are excited to have the Frenchman to lead our national
team to the future," Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Chairman
Sam Nyamweya told Reuters.
Kenya, better known for its middle and long distance
runners, are a lowly 126th in the FIFA rankings.
The country's football chiefs have had a torrid relationship
with national coaches, characterised by the non-payment of
salaries or the failure to get the desired results.
German Antoine Hey, who preceded Kimanzi, quit under a cloud
after the side missed out on qualifying for the 2010 African
Nations Cup despite his large wage.
Media reports said Michel's countryman and former France
boss Raymond Domenech and Belgian Tom Saintfiet were also in the
running for the post.
Michel, who has had a long list of national team coaching
assignments in Africa including Morocco and Ivory Coast, quit as
manager of Equatorial Guinea just one month before the tiny
oil-rich state co-hosted the African Nations Cup this year.
He accused officials in the former Spanish colony of
interfering in his preparations for the tournament.
